Would-Be Candidates Invited to File for Elections

The Inyo County Elections Office reminds the community that the November ballot will feature more than just the presidential ticket. Numerous local board positions are up for election, offering opportunities for community involvement.

Open seats include positions on the Bishop City Council, both Northern and Southern Inyo Healthcare Districts, as well as several local fire districts. Additionally, voters will elect new board members for every school district in the county.

The candidate filing period opens on July 15th and runs through August 9th. Candidates must reside within the district they intend to represent.

For a complete list of open positions within the county, visit elections.inyocounty.us/news.

For further inquiries, please contact the County Elections Office at 760-878-0224.