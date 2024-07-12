Staying Informed: Emergency Service Alerts

Inyo County is preparing to implement a new emergency communications system called “Genasys.” This advanced system will provide the public with real-time alerts and advisories during emergencies such as fires, floods, power outages, or earthquakes.

At this week’s District Supervisor’s meeting, Inyo County Emergency Services Manager Mikaela Torres highlighted the potential of “Genasys” to warn the public about power outages in advance. She has been working with utility providers to create a plan that provides updates during power outages, informing the public about the projected duration of an outage in real-time.

County residents wishing to receive advisory calls, texts, or emails can subscribe to the service now, by visiting Inyo County’s Website, and following instructions to sign up for “CodeRED Emergency Alerts.”

“CodeRED” is the county’s current emergency alert system. When the switch to Genasys takes place in early August, All CodeRED users’ information will be transferred to Genasys, and they will continue to receive emergency alerts.

The excessive heat experienced over the last couple of weeks has prompted county authorities to discuss safety precautions for future weather events. For example, cooling centers may be deployed when temperatures meet excessive heat thresholds. Vulnerable members of the community, such as senior citizens or those lacking adequate air conditioning at home, would be invited to seek refuge at these centers.

Similar emergency resource centers could be deployed during any adverse event, any season of the year. Notifications regarding these resources would be shared with the public through the county’s emergency alert system.

Community members are always encouraged to check on their neighbors and ensure they are well-equipped to stay safe during periods of extreme weather conditions.

Further details on county resources, and personal emergency preparedness are available at the ReadyInyo webpage.