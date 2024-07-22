Representative Kiley Calls on United States Secret Service Director Cheatle to Resign

WASHINGTON – Today California’s 3rd District Representative Kevin Kiley (R-CA) has called on Kimberly Cheatle, Director of the United States Secret Service, to resign. Rep. Kiley released the following statement:

“Today Director Cheatle acknowledged the near assassination of former President Trump was the biggest failure of the Secret Service in decades. Yet she did little to explain how such a failure could possibly have occurred or to restore public trust in the agency.

“Candidates for national office, as well as citizens exercising their right to participate in the political process, must have confidence they are protected. And all Americans must have confidence their votes will not be wiped out by an assassin’s bullet. Without these basic assurances, our democracy cannot work.

“It is clear that restoring public confidence requires new leadership at the Secret Service. I call for Director Cheatle to step down and for President Biden to quickly appoint a new leader who understands the magnitude of this failure and the need for urgent reform.”

The call for Cheatle’s resignation comes after Kiley promised last week that he would be “working with Speaker Mike Johnson and colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get immediate answers and make vital changes to assure nothing like this can happen ever again.”

His July 15th statement continued, “The apparent ease with which the gunman was able to fire at a former president and presumptive presidential nominee defies comprehension. It is a fundamental and bewildering security failure that endangered not only former President Trump’s life, but the very foundation of our free and democratic society.”