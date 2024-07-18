Quality Fire: In Review

Over the weekend, emergency responders successfully contained the “Quality Fire” that burned 51 acres on the south end of Lone Pine. The effort showcased both meticulous planning and a bit of luck.

Quick Action by Firefighters

On Saturday evening, Lone Pine firefighters had just returned from a separate fire in Olancha and were parking their engines when they received an alert about a new fire nearby. They reached the scene within minutes. This rapid response was crucial, as flames were already reaching heights of 50 feet when they arrived.

Pre-Positioned Crews and Equipment

The swift mobilization of other fire crews from around the valley was due to advanced preparation. Following a Red Flag warning issued by the National Weather Service, five fire engines were pre-positioned, and crews were on standby, anticipating the heightened risk of rapid fire spread due to adverse weather conditions.

Fire Containment and Evacuations

Initially, strong winds threatened to push the fire northward toward the Oyster Trailer Park and the Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Reservation, prompting law enforcement to order emergency evacuations of nearby neighborhoods within the first hour. Fortunately, the storm that fueled the fire subsided quickly, bringing some rain that aided firefighters in controlling the blaze.

Extensive Response Effort

A total of 25 fire engines, three crews, three bulldozers, and six water tenders from Lone Pine Fire, Independence, Big Pine, Bishop, Cal-Fire, and the US Forest Service responded to the Quality Fire. All evacuation orders were lifted by 3 a.m. on Sunday, about eight hours after the fire started. Mop-up efforts continued until Tuesday, when the fire was declared 100% contained.

Focus on Real-Time Information and Preparedness

During a debrief held on Monday night, officials emphasized the importance of real-time information during fires and other emergencies. Attendees discussed current resources and plans to improve emergency communications.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for local emergency alerts at InyoCounty.us by following links for “Code Red.” The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and the “Watch Duty” app, which provides real-time fire tracking and alerts, were also recommended as key sources of information.

For those who are not comfortable with technology, the 2-1-1 phone line connects callers with operators who provide current emergency information and safety resources. It’s crucial to remember that 911 should only be used to report separate emergencies, as dispatch lines can become overwhelmed during large-scale events.

Creating Defensible Spaces

Residents can protect themselves and their neighborhoods from wildfires by creating defensible spaces around their homes. This involves clearing dead leaves, brush, and other fuels that can ignite during a fire. Municipalities and utilities should also clear tree branches away from power lines to prevent outages and potential fire starts during wind events.

More information on creating defensible spaces can be found at the Ready Inyo website: Ready.InyoCounty.us.

Conclusion

The coordinated and rapid response to the Quality Fire highlights the importance of preparation and real-time information in managing fire emergencies. Community members are urged to stay informed and take proactive measures to ensure their safety in future fire events.