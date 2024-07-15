“Quality Fire” in Lone Pine Brought Under Control

LONE PINE, CA — The fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Lone Pine is still being monitored and investigated. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuation orders just before 3 a.m. Sunday, after the “Quality Fire” had burned 51 acres just west of Highway 395 along the northern edge of the Mt. Whitney Golf Course, across from the Quality Inn on the south end of Lone Pine.

Evacuation orders were issued before 7 p.m. Friday evening, prompting residents to leave the Oyster Trailer Park and the western portion of the Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Reservation.

Thanks to an expansive response from fire crews from throughout the area, no structures were damaged. The response included volunteer engines and firefighters from Lone Pine, Independence, Big Pine, and Bishop, as well as teams from Cal-Fire and the Forest Service.

Cal-Fire has yet to release an official cause of the fire. Various fire resources were seen conducting mop-up efforts on-site throughout Sunday.