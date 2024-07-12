New Herbicides Approved for BLM Lands

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced yesterday the addition of new tools aimed at mitigating wildfire risk across the nation. This initiative includes the approval of herbicide active ingredients designed to control noxious weeds and invasive species on public lands.

“One of BLM’s highest priorities is to promote ecosystem health, and one of the greatest obstacles to achieving this goal is the rapid expansion of noxious and invasive weeds. Invasive annual grasses like cheatgrass and Ventenata accelerate wildfire risk and outcompete the native plants essential to maintaining healthy lands and waters. They are one of the greatest threats to important wildlife habitat for sage-grouse and mule deer,” said Sharif Branham, BLM assistant Director for Reesources and Planning. “BLM applies an integrated approach to vegetation management that includes science-informed and appropriate use of herbicides to manage weeds across public lands.”

The seven approved herbicides are Aminocyclopyrachlor, Clethodim, Fluazifop-P-butyl, Flumioxazin, Imazamox, Indaziflam, and Oryzalin. These herbicides have been approved by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency for treatment of weeds in rangelands and forests by all state and federal agencies subject to location-specific laws or regulations. The BLM adopted assessments by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service completed Human Health and Ecological Risk Assessments considering their use on public lands.

BLM manages 245 million acres of public lands primarily in the western United States, including Alaska. Approximately one third of these lands, or 79 million acres, are impacted by noxious and invasive weeds such as cheatgrass, leafy spurge, and aquatic weeds like giant salvinia. If not eradicated or controlled, these plants will continue to jeopardize the health of public lands, waters, and wildlife – including mule deer and Greater sage-grouse where cheatgrass and related natural fire regime changes pose a substantial threat to habitat – in addition to constraining many other uses.