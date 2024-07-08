Local Legend Honored with Memorial Highway

A stretch of U.S. 395 will soon bare the name of Mammoth Mountain Ski Area Founder, Dave McCoy.

Senate Resolution 102 passed the California State Assembly by unanimous vote on June 20th, officially

designating a stretch of U.S. 395 from the Mammoth Lakes turnoff, south to Convict Lake Road as

the “Dave McCoy Memorial Highway.”

Mccoy passed away in 2020 at the age of 104. Since then, numerous ideas for honoring his legacy have been proposed.

The highway memorial idea was introduced in 2023 by bishop resident, and longtime friend of McCoy, Randy Short.

Short expressed his gratitude to Dave’s legacy saying, “It is surprising how Mammoth has changed recently with many there not even knowing that Mammoth Lakes, and Mammoth Mountain are the result of one man’s vision and his ability and tenacity to make it all happen.”

Short shares credit for the achievement with Supervisor Jeff Griffiths, as well as Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, who helped make his idea a reality. He also thanks Joyce White, of the Bishop Paiute Tribe for her contribution in bringing the Tribal Council to support this effort.

McCoy’s daughter, Penny expressed that the honor is a fitting tribute, saying “The effort behind the scenes to honor my dad touches my heart with the complete joy that my dad gave to so many others.”

Signage marking the “Dave McCoy Memorial Highway” will be paid for by donations from non-government entities, following an assessment by the Department of Transportation to determine the cost.