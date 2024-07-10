Is Your Internet up to Par?

Many rural and remote communities lack the proper level of internet service necessary to participate fully in today’s economy. That’s why the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is encouraging residents to conduct an internet speed test to determine if their service meets the standard.

Why It Matters

Data from these voluntary internet speed tests will help inform the state’s allocation of approximately $1.8 billion in funds from the National Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

The Importance of Accurate Data

According to Regional Broadband Coordinator Scott Armstrong, “The data used by the state to determine location eligibility for BEAD-funded projects is supplied by the internet service providers. This is our opportunity to provide direct, individual challenges to correct the data where the actual service speeds are less than the claimed service speeds.”

How to Participate

You can take the BEAD internet test from your home by visiting Connected Eastern Sierra and following the instructions provided there.

Help ensure that your community gets the internet service it deserves by participating in the speed test today.