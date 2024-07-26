Inyo County Adopts First-Ever Strategic Plan

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved its first-ever Strategic Plan for 2024-2026 on Tuesday, July 23. This comprehensive document, developed over eight months, aims to guide the county’s priorities and resource allocation.

County Administrative Officer Nate Greenberg emphasized the plan’s importance, stating, “Strategic planning allows an organization to clearly articulate a vision for its future, and ultimately allocate the resources necessary to execute that plan.”

The plan focuses on three main initiatives: Thriving Communities, Economic Enhancement, and High-Quality Service. Key priorities include staff recruitment and retention, improved public safety communication, and infrastructure improvements.

Development of the plan involved public workshops, input from county staff, and community feedback through an online survey. The Board used survey results to identify specific goals and focus areas under key themes.

The Strategic Plan is expected to inform the development of future budgets, starting with the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Budget. Supervisors noted that the plan is a living document, adjustable as new needs or funding sources arise.

Implementation will be tracked by the County Administration’s Project Management Office, established in February.

The full Strategic Plan and public survey results are available on the Inyo County website. Residents can find detailed information on initiatives ranging from housing opportunities and infrastructure improvements to economic development and public safety.

This strategic planning effort marks a significant step for Inyo County in prioritizing resources and setting a clear vision for its future.