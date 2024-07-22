Evening Campfire Programs to Educate on Local Wildlife

The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association (ESIA) is announcing its lineup of Evening Campfire Programs this summer and fall at several campgrounds throughout the Inyo and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forests.

ESIA’s executive director, and certified interpretive trainer Jeff Gabriel and guide will give fireside presentations all about bighorn sheep, bears, mountain lions, birds, pika and all of the animal adaptations that uniquely suite each species to reside right here in the Eastern Sierra.

“Understanding our surroundings and those non-humans that live there, too, is so important to the protection and enjoyment of what we have,” Gabriel said. “The campfire programs were created to share fascinating information about the natural world with those who happen to be enjoying our national forest campgrounds.”

All events are free and open to the public, and you do not have to stay at the campground to come and participate.

Upcoming programs, which happen at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates, are as follows: