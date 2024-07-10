CHP Tips for Summertime Travel

A high heat warning is in effect throughout the region, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits. This is a bad time to encounter car troubles. Prevention is your best tool to avoid a dire situation.

Bishop CHP Officer Torey Michener has provided us with the following list of precautions, practices, and potential consequences that travelers should keep in mind.

CHP Officer Michener’s Suggestions for Safe Travel

abrasions, bulging) and that each tire has sufficient tread depth. If any one of these things are present, they should be addressed prior to taking a road trip. Extreme summer temperatures can only exacerbate what is already a safety concern. Make sure to carry at least one gallon of water per person and pet inside the

Whether it be summer or winter, dehydration is one of the major safety issues for a

stranded motorist. The California Highway Patrol and other Emergency Services will do

their best to get to you in a timely manner. Keeping yourself hydrated while you wait for

help may be the difference between getting roadside assistance and having a life-

threatening medical emergency.

Helpful Tips for Persons With Children

Some preventative tips everyone can follow are:

a play area. Never leave infants or children in a parked vehicle, even if the windows are partially

open. Make a habit of looking in the vehicle, front and back, before locking the door and

walking away. If you are dropping your child off at childcare, and normally it’s your spouse or partner

who drops them off, have your spouse or partner call you to make sure the drop went according to plan. Ask your childcare provider to call you if your child does not show up for childcare.

is missing, check the vehicle first, including the trunk. If you see a child alone in a hot vehicle, call the police. If they are in distress due to

heat, get them out as quickly as possible. Cool the child rapidly. Call 9-1-1 or your local emergency number immediately. Do things to remind yourself that a child is in the vehicle, such as:

vehicle. Placing your purse, briefcase or something else you will need in the back seat so that

you will have to check the back seat when you leave the vehicle. Keeping an object in the car seat such as a stuffed toy. When the child is buckled in,

What you need to know

Vehicles heat up quickly – even a window rolled down two inches, if the outside

temperature is in the low 80’s-Fahrenheit, the temperature inside a vehicle can reach

deadly levels in only 10 minutes.

Children’s bodies overheat easily, infants and children under 4 years of age are among

those at greatest risk for heat-related illness.

Children’s bodies absorb more heat on a hot day than an adult. Also, children are less

able to lower their body heat by sweating. When a body cannot sweat enough, body

temperature rises rapidly.

In fact, when left in a hot vehicle, a young child’s body temperature may increase three

to five times as fast as an adult’s. High body temperatures can cause permanent injury

or even death.

Symptoms of heatstroke: Warning signs vary but may include: red, hot, moist or dry

skin, no sweating, a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse, a throbbing headache,

dizziness, nausea, confusion, being grouchy, or acting strangely.

Legal Risks

California Penal Code Section Partially states: A parent, legal guardian, or other person

responsible for a child who is 6 years of age or younger may not leave that child inside

a motor vehicle without being subject to the supervision of a person who is 12 years of

age or older, under either of the following circumstances:

Where there are conditions that present a significant risk to the child’s health or safety.

When the vehicle’s engine is running or the vehicle’s keys are in the ignition, or both.

A violation of this section is an infraction punishable by a fine of one hundred dollars ($100). Nothing in this section shall preclude prosecution under both this section and

Section 192 of the Penal Code (Manslaughter), or Section 273a (Child endangerment),

or any other provision of law.

Unfortunately, millions of children are left unsupervised in or around vehicles each year

and the results are often tragic. If you witness a situation where a child is in danger, do

not hesitate to call 9-1-1.