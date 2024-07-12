Adoption Events Planned to Relieve Crowded Animal Shelter

A pet adoption event will take place Sunday the 14th of July, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Eastern Sierra Grooming Company, 115 E. Line St. in Bishop. This event, and two more to follow, are being hosted in hopes of bringing hopes of bringing the Inyo County Animal shelter back down from maximum capacity.

Inyo County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Atkins put out a call-to-action in Tuesday’s district supervisor’s meeting, in the hopes of helping cats and dogs housed at the Inyo County Animal Shelter get permanent homes.

According to Atkins, the shelter is currently at full capacity with 30 dogs and 23 cats, and another 20 or so kittens in foster care. He encouraged residents to attend any of the three upcoming adoption events, or to simply stop by the shelter.

The shelter is located at 1001 County Road in Big Pine and is open from 10 a.m. -3pm, Tuesday through Friday. You can also visit the shelter on weekends, its open from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Updates on future adoption events can be found on the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as on the air at KIBS 100.7 FM and KBOV 1230 AM, where we air animal shelter updates every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at noon.