Extreme Heat in the Forecast for Inyo County

The National Weather Service-Las Vegas has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Inyo County, effective from 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7. The forecast predicts dangerously high temperatures for this time of year, with highs of 100-105 degrees from Bishop to Olancha and highs of 111-

120 degrees in Death Valley. Most of Inyo County normally doesn’t receive 100-plus degree weather until July, so it is important that

residents and visitors are not caught off-guard and are prepared for the intense heat.

“By taking certain precautions and staying informed, we can work together to ensure the safety and well- being of our community during this extreme heat event,” said Inyo County Emergency Manager Mikaela Torres.

Stay Safe

Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. Vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly are particularly at risk for serious health impacts.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions to stay safe during the excessive heat:

• Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty. (The Centers for Disease Control recommends drinking 8 ounces of water every 15–20 minutes, which is about 3⁄4 to 1

quart [24-32 ounces] per hour.) Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

• Stay Indoors: Remain in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible. If you do not have air conditioning at home, consider visiting public places like museums and libraries. Anyone unable

to avoid going outside should wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

• Keep Your Vehicle Maintained: Be sure your vehicle is in good working condition before traveling through areas of excessive heat. Extreme heat can damage a car’s battery, cooling

system, tires, and fluid levels, which can lead to breakdowns. Under-inflated tires can overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout. Be sure to stock your car with plenty of drinking water.

• Avoid Strenuous Activities: Limit outdoor activities, especially during the hottest parts of the day. Try to further limit outdoor activity to early morning or evening. If you must be outside, take

frequent breaks in the shade or a cool place.

• Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Keep an eye on family members, neighbors, and friends who are elderly, young, or have health conditions that make them more susceptible to heat-related

illnesses.

• Keep an Eye on Children and Pets: Never leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles, not even for a minute and not even with the car running and air conditioner on. In extreme heat, vehicle interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

• Protect Your Pets: Make sure pets have protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water. In heat waves, add ice to water when possible. Tree shade and tarps are ideal because

they don’t obstruct air flow. A doghouse does not provide relief from heat – in fact, it makes it worse. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours, and be especially careful with pets with white-colored ears, who are more susceptible to skin cancer, and short-nosed pets, who typically have difficulty breathing. Asphalt gets very hot and can burn your pet’s paws, so walk your dog on the grass if possible. Always carry water with you to keep your dog from dehydrating.

• Know the Signs of Heat-Related Illnesses: Be aware of symptoms such as heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and confusion. In pets, symptoms include heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure, and unconsciousness. Anyone experiencing these symptoms must move or be moved to a cooler

place, hydrate, and seek medical attention if necessary. Pets suffering from heat stroke should be moved to a cooler place where ice packs or cold towels are applied to their head, neck, or

chest. Let them drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes. Take them directly to a veterinarian.

For comprehensive information on how to prepare for extreme heat, visit ready.inyocounty.us. This resource provides valuable tips and guidelines for staying safe during extreme heat events.

Stay Informed Inyo County Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as

necessary. Stay informed by following local news and weather reports, and signing up for emergency alerts

at https://ready.inyocounty.us/pages/alerts.