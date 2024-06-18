18 graduate Cerro Coso Before High School from the Eastern Sierra Region

Friday, May 3 the Eastern Sierra College Center of Cerro Coso Community College celebrated 18 high school graduates who also graduated from the Early College Program. One was a home school student from Coleville and 17 were from Mammoth High School.

“Graduation at ESCC is proof year after year that Early College works! Our graduates are ready to transfer and jump into the major of their choice to literally get a bachelor’s degree at half the price. Congratulations!” said Kim Blackwell, ESCC Director.

A total of 64 high school students graduated from the Early College Program at CCCC this spring. These students earned either an Associate Degree or a Career Technical Education Certificate of Achievement while simultaneously graduating from high school this academic year. The students came from Acellus Academy, Burroughs, California City, Heartland, Immanuel Christian School, Mammoth, Tehachapi, and Virtual Academy having taken dual or concurrent classes with Cerro Coso. They are now starting on their journeys to universities across the country to continue their higher education.

“We are immensely proud of their achievements and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” said Kristin Hanle, Program Director for Early College.

The Early College Program creates a pipeline for service area high school students to take real college classes, learning the expectations and routine necessary to be an independent successful college student while earning both high school and college credits. Those graduating with an Associate Degree can enter the university system as juniors cutting the cost of a college education.

“Cerro Coso Community College is very proud of the success of these students and the partnerships we have built with our high schools to ensure higher education is available and affordable to all,” said College President Dr. Sean Hancock.