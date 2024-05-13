SAR RECOVERY- North Fork of Lone Pine Creek

On the morning of Sunday, May 12th, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a hiker in the North Fork of Lone Pine Creek had been hit by a falling rock and was severely injured. Inyo County Search and Rescue (SAR) was activated to initiate a rescue.

Helicopter H-42 from the California Highway Patrol Central Division Air Operations Group inserted a SAR team member via hoist near the scene of the accident, and it was determined that the injured party had perished from their wounds. The body of the deceased party was hoisted by Helicopter H-42 and flown to Lone Pine where it was turned over to the Inyo County Coroner.

This was the third fatality in the Mt. Whitney region within a week. Early spring conditions prevail on the mountain, with treacherous steep snow, loose rock, and variable weather. Parties venturing onto Mt. Whitney should stay together, turn around before deteriorating conditions become unmanageable, make responsible decisions, and be prepared and fit.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and Inyo County Search and Rescue are grateful for the assistance afforded by the California Highway Patrol Central Division Air Operations Group in this mission.