Lady Broncos Softball Team Defeated in Playoffs

Bishop traveled to Corcoran Wednesday for first round play. Bishop lost 3 to 7. Bishop led the game 3 to 2 until the bottom of the 5th inning then Corcoran scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 5th.

Senior Baileigh Momberg threw all 6 innings. Allowing 6 hits, 6 walks, 1 hit batter and 7 strike outs.

Offensively, Junior Sienna Fuller was 1 for 3, reached 1st on an error, had 1 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Baileigh Momberg was 1 for 3, with 1 RBI

Cambrie Lanphear was 1 for 2 with 1run scored.

Coaches Mark and Lisa Manuelito would like to acknowledge seniors, pitcher Baileigh Momberg, and 3rd baseman Kris Sorensen they will be missed. They would also like to thank all the players for their commitment to the team this year. Volunteers, Nikki, Jess and Katie Manuelito. Our trainer Gage for keeping us on the ballfield.

We thank AD Stacy Van Nest for making a trip to Disneyland to make sure our seniors made it to our playoff game and all the parents and fans for the support this year.