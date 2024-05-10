Local Scores

Lady Broncos Get Home Win Against Boron-Place Third in League

The Bishop Lady Broncos Softball Team hosted Boron in the final league game of the year and won 12 to 0.

Baileigh Momberg pitched entire game earning the shutout on a 1 hitter.  Striking out 7, 1 hit and 1 walk

Offensively
Katya Fierro was 2 for 4 with a double, reached 1st on an error, 1 stolen base and 2 runs scored
Sienna fuller was 2 for 4 with a triple, 1 stolen base, and 1 RBI
Shea Ludwick was 2 for 3 with a triple, 1 RBI and 3 runs scored
Baileigh Momberg was 2 for 3, 1 stolen base, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored
Faye Spoonhunter was 1 for 3 with a double,  reached 1st on an error, 1 stolen base, 1 RBI and 2 runs scored
Riley Vannest was 1 for 2 with a stolen base, 1 RBI and 1 run scored
Tannyr Ludwick was 1 for 1 with a RBI and 1 run scored
Shelby Maillet was 1 for 1 a double with a RBI and 1 run scored
Ginger Lowden was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI’s and 1 run scored

Bishop end regular season with a record of 10 and 4 placing 3 in league standings