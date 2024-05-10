Lady Broncos Get Home Win Against Boron-Place Third in League

The Bishop Lady Broncos Softball Team hosted Boron in the final league game of the year and won 12 to 0.

Baileigh Momberg pitched entire game earning the shutout on a 1 hitter. Striking out 7, 1 hit and 1 walk

Offensively

Katya Fierro was 2 for 4 with a double, reached 1st on an error, 1 stolen base and 2 runs scored

Sienna fuller was 2 for 4 with a triple, 1 stolen base, and 1 RBI

Shea Ludwick was 2 for 3 with a triple, 1 RBI and 3 runs scored

Baileigh Momberg was 2 for 3, 1 stolen base, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored

Faye Spoonhunter was 1 for 3 with a double, reached 1st on an error, 1 stolen base, 1 RBI and 2 runs scored

Riley Vannest was 1 for 2 with a stolen base, 1 RBI and 1 run scored

Tannyr Ludwick was 1 for 1 with a RBI and 1 run scored

Shelby Maillet was 1 for 1 a double with a RBI and 1 run scored

Ginger Lowden was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI’s and 1 run scored

Bishop end regular season with a record of 10 and 4 placing 3 in league standings