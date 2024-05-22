Fatality Due to Medical Causes – Death Valley

A man died in Death Valley National Park on May 19 after suffering an apparent medical event while driving.

The approximately 70-year-old man and his wife were visiting from Holland. The man went unconscious while driving on Artist Drive. His wife stopped the vehicle safely and moved her husband to the back seat. There is no cell service in that area of the park. The wife drove to Furnace Creek, and called 911 once she had service.

Park rangers did CPR. An automatic external defibrillator (AED) was attached but did not advise shocking. The man was pronounced dead by rangers on scene under consultation with University Medical Center.