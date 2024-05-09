Conway Ranch Shoulders Safety Project to Resume in June

Shoulder and embankment extensions will improve safety for motorists & lessen burden of chaining vehicles during winter travel conditions

What you need to know: The Conway Ranch Shoulders Project will exit winter suspension in June as work resumes on U.S. 395. This project will increase safety on this blustery stretch of highway by expanding the shoulders and embankments, extending the current chain-up area, and installing new lighting features. Construction on this project is tentatively scheduled to end in late summer or early fall 2024.

MONO COUNTY — The Conway Ranch Shoulders Project will emerge from its winter suspension on Monday, June 10 as construction restarts on U.S. 395. This project, which began construction last spring before going into winter suspension in November, is implementing safety improvements to the highway between State Route 167 and north of Conway Ranch Road.

The primary focus of the project is to improve safety for motorists by widening the embankment and shoulders to eight feet and creating more space for drivers on the side of the road. Other safety improvements included in this project:

Addition of 12-inch rumble strips: Also known as “sleeper lines,” these road safety features alert inattentive drivers of potential risks by causing a vibration and audible rumbling transmitted through the wheels and into the vehicle interior. Rumble strips can prevent drivers from crossing the centerline or veering into another lane.

One half mile extension of the northbound chain-up area: Additional space will accommodate more motorists waiting to put chains on their vehicles. The increased space for chain installation will help return more cards to the roadway that are properly equipped to navigate winter weather conditions.

New lighting systems in the extended chain-up area will increase visibility for people installing chains and make it easier for passing vehicles to see the chain-up area.

Replacement of culverts and traffic signs.

FUNDING INFORMATION: The $8.3 million Conway Ranch Shoulders Project was funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) – also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Under IIJA, California will receive an estimated $41.9 billion over five years. IIJA provides significant funding to rebuild California’s transportation system, including support to improve roadways, bridges, freight projects, public transportation, infrastructure safety enhancements, and to increase infrastructure resiliency to the impacts of severe weather and climate change. For more information about IIJA, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov/ iija-by-the-numbers.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: During the project’s remaining working days, drivers can expect to encounter one-way traffic control during the working hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Outside of working hours and on the weekend, both lanes of the highway will be open with a reduced, 55 mile per hour speed limit.

During portions of construction, there will be no shoulder for cyclists through the project area. Cyclists will be escorted with the rest of traffic during work hours. After hours and on weekends, cyclists can use a signal button that will flash a beacon, alerting other drivers to their presence on the roadway. Caltrans asks that all drivers use good judgement and proceed cautiously when encountering bicycles on the highway.

Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials, or any construction-related issues.

Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone, and move over whenever possible to remain clear of construction personnel and equipment. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!

To get the latest information on conditions on the State Highway System, visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download the app to your smartphone. You can also call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

Find out how California is building for a better tomorrow by visiting build.ca.gov and rebuildingca.ca.gov.

For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at (760) 881-7145 or TTY 711.