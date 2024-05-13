CIF Central Section Playoffs Set-Area Teams Compete

Bishop Bronco Boys Varsity Baseball Team, ranked #4 in the CIF Central Section Division 5 Baseball Playoffs. Bishop will host #13 ranked East Bakersfield Tuesday, May 14th at 3:30 PM. Per CIF they will be charging for this game. The main ticket entrance will be at the south end of the football field on Home Street. They will open gates at 2:30, please do not park in the Home Street bus only parking. CIF ticket prices are $10 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors. Please purchase tickets ahead of time at GoFan.co. The winner moves onto the Quarter Finals and will face the winner of the Shafter/Minarets game on Thursday.

Bishop Broncos Varsity Softball Team is ranked as the #12 team in the CIF Central Section 5 Playoffs and will travel to Corcoran, the #5 ranked team with a 3:30 PM game time on Wednesday. Corcoran plays at RAC Facility 900 Dairy Ave, Corcoran. Parking entry is across the street from Taco Bell off of Whitley Avenue. Winner moves on to the Quarterfinals Game on Thursday against either Cal City or East Bakersfield.

In the CIF Central Section Division 6 Playoffs, Lone Pine Boys Varsity Baseball, Champions of the Hi-Lo League are ranked #4 and will host #13 ranked Rosamond on Tuesday.

Mammoth Huskies ranked #11 travel to Bakersfield take on #6 South on Tuesday.

The Lee Vining Tigers Baseball Team ranked #15 travel to Delano to take on Chavez on Tuesday.