Bronco JV Baseball Team Ends Season with Win-11 & 3 in League

The Bronco JV Baseball just completed their final game of the season with the final score Bishop 12 and Boron 4. The stats for the game are:

Aiden Frechette 3 for 3 with three singles and 2 walks

Karsen Hohenstein 3 for 4 with two singles and a double and 2 RBI’s

Mike Trejo 3 for 4 with two singles and a triple and an RBI

Charley Lewis 3 for 4 with two singles and a double

Karsen Hohenstein pitched two innings with four K’s and three earned runs

Aiden Frechette pitched five innings with nine K’s and no earned runs

The JV Broncos ended the season with a record of 11 and 3. Coach Brian Hohenstein said, “I am proud of the boys and enjoyed seeing the improvement from start to finish.”