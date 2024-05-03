Blood Donors Needed to Save Lives and Honor Moms

BISHOP, CA. (May 1, 2024) — Every year, about 219,000 units of blood and platelets are needed to help patients experiencing women’s health issues, including about 1 of every 83 births. Leading up to and after this Mother’s Day, nonprofit Vitalant is highlighting that need. Donate blood to save moms and keep families together.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are vital to always maintain a robust blood supply for patients, from emergencies to ongoing medical treatments.

Hillary Ray, from Reno, welcomed her third child with great difficulty and great joy. Diagnosed with a life-threatening pregnancy complication, Hillary delivered her baby prematurely at 30 weeks and was whisked into a five-and-a-half hour surgery where she required six pints of blood, more than half her blood supply. “To all the unknown heroes whose blood I received, thank you for saving my life and allowing me to be able to watch my children grow,” said Hillary.

Learn all the ways you can get involved and make an appointment to donate at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Upcoming Blood Drives

Donate May 24-31 to receive a Givin’ is Groovy T-shirt – the first in Vitalant’s 2024 “Decades” collectible T-shirt series. Cool, man! Redeemable by email.* While supplies last.

Visit vitalant.org to schedule your appointment. Enter the zip code or Blood Drive code in the search box or schedule at another mobile blood drive or regional Vitalant donation center. Thank you!

Date Blood Drive Location and Time Zip Code Blood Drive Code

Wed. May 29 Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Fire Station Bay

Mammoth Lakes, CA

10AM – 6PM

93546 N1400

Thurs. May 30 Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Fire Station Bay

Mammoth Lakes, CA

8:30AM – 12:30PM 93546 N1400

