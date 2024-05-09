Bishop Broncos Varsity Baseball – HDL Champions

The Bishop Broncos and Mammoth Huskies completed their game from April 26th, on Wednesday at the Whitmore Fields. The Broncos came away with the win 9-7, after scoring 2 in the top of the 7th, to clinch the HDL Championship.

Defensively for the Broncos

With the game getting paused due to weather. On May 8th play was resumed having back to back to back 3 games this week Bishop had to stick to pitch counts to keep pitching available for Boron Thursday

Richie Talavera went 24 pitches fought to find a rhythm allowing 4runs on 3BBs and 1hit

Jamison Wolfe came in pitched 2 2/3 had 2 Ks allowing only 2 hits no runs on 29pitches

Will Kemp came in to relieve Jamison going 1 1/3 innings no hits 1K on 10 pitches

Offensively for the Broncos

Hundy Leeson 2-3 2RBIs 1R 1BB

Reuben Nicholson 2-4 3RBIs

Blaise Lemons 1-2 1RBI

Jamison Wolfe 1-4 1R

Victor Esparza 1-2 1RBI 2 Rs 2BBs

Bodie Garcia 1-3 1RBI 1R

Richie Talavera 1-3 2Rs 1SB 2BBs

Will Kemp 1-4 1R 1SB

Noah Cathey 0-1 1BB 1R

Noah Cathey started the game on 4/26 going 3 innings allowed 3 runs on 4 hits with 5Ks and 2 BBs