Bishop Broncos Varsity Baseball – HDL Champions

The Bishop Broncos and Mammoth Huskies completed their game from April 26th, on Wednesday at the Whitmore Fields. The Broncos came away with the win 9-7, after scoring 2 in the top of the 7th, to clinch the HDL Championship.
Defensively for the Broncos
Noah Cathey started the game on 4/26 going 3 innings allowed 3 runs on 4 hits with 5Ks and 2 BBs
With the game getting paused due to weather. On May 8th play was resumed having back to back to back 3 games this week Bishop had to stick to pitch counts to keep pitching available for Boron Thursday
Richie Talavera went 24 pitches fought to find a rhythm allowing 4runs on 3BBs and 1hit
Jamison Wolfe came in pitched 2 2/3 had 2 Ks allowing only 2 hits no runs on 29pitches
Will Kemp came in to relieve Jamison going 1 1/3 innings no hits 1K on 10 pitches
Offensively for the Broncos
Hundy Leeson 2-3 2RBIs 1R 1BB
Reuben Nicholson 2-4 3RBIs
Blaise Lemons 1-2 1RBI
Jamison Wolfe 1-4 1R
Victor Esparza 1-2 1RBI 2 Rs 2BBs
Bodie Garcia 1-3 1RBI 1R
Richie Talavera 1-3 2Rs 1SB 2BBs
Will Kemp 1-4 1R 1SB
Noah Cathey 0-1 1BB 1R