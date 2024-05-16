Bishop Broncos Baseball Teams in First Round of Playoffs

The Broncos lost in extra in8-4 the game was tied at 3-3 into the 8th inning with a few missed opportunities by the Broncos. In the 9th the Blades put 5 on the board with a HBP an error 3 walks and 1hit. Bishop would answer back with 1 run in the 9th but would fall short

Defensively for the Broncos Bodie Garcia got the Start and pitched an excellent 5 innings allowed only 2 runs on 5 hits 9Ks 5BBs 95pitches

Noah Cathey came in for middle Relief pitched 3 2/3s innings allowed 1 run on 4 hits 2 Ks 2 BBs on 48pitches

Will Kemp came in to close in the 9th allowed 4 runs on 1 hit 3BBs 1HBP

Offensively for the Broncos

Richie Talavera 4-5 with 2RBIs 2B 1R

Victor Esparza 3-4 1RBI 1SB

Bodie Garcia 1-3

Hundy Leeson 1-4

Jamison 1-3 HBP 1R

Blaise 0-3 1BB 1R

Noah 0-2 sac Bunt 1R

Will Kemp 0-2 sac fly 1BB 1RBI

Coach Chase would like to thank all of the sponsors( Amigos, Western Nevada Supply, Mahogany Smoked Meats, Bishop Lions Club, parents, fans and the community we wouldn’t have the opportunities and facilities we have with out the love and support you give. We look forward to seeing you out at Tatum Field next season.