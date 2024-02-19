Mineral County Traffic Stops Yields $1.2 Million in Marijuana

On February 17, 2024, at approximately 2023 hrs, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a White Chrysler Pacifica bearing Arizona CWT5245 on US95 within Mineral County. The stop occurred approximately 10 miles south of Hawthorne.

During the traffic stop, deputies became suspicious of the driver’s travel. K9 Rex was requested and showed a positive alert to the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 298 lbs of Marijuana concealed in 6 large black duffle bags. The approximate street value is $1.2 million, according to the DEA website.