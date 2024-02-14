Inyo County Sheriff’s Department Seeks Public Assistance – Death of David Miller

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information and assistance from the community regarding the death of David Miller.

On February 12th, Mr. Miller was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound near his residence. The Inyo County Investigations Unit, which is comprised of local allied agencies, has been working tirelessly to provide public safety, as well as providing a complete and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Miller’s death.

***Please contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383 if you have any information.