Homicide Investigation – Inyo County Sheriff

On Monday, February 12, 2024, at about 1509 hours, Inyo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Shepard Lane, in Bishop for the report of a man down and bleeding. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, and there is no additional information available at this time.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide, and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. More information will be provided at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Howard at 760-878-0383, option #4