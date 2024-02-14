Bishop Lady Broncos Soccer Team Advances to Quarterfinals-Hosts Reedley

On Tuesday the Bishop lady Broncos hosted the Tehachapi Warriors in the first round of CIF division 4 Girls Soccer playoffs. Tehachapi Warriors scored from a direct kick that resulted from a handball in the first half. This was the first time the lady Broncos had to play behind in goals during any game this season.

The Bishop Lady Broncos rallied when Jillian Veenker crossed the ball and Ellie Crall was able to find the back of the net. At half time the score was 1-1.

The Bishop lady Broncos came out in the second half when Alyssa Buchholz was able to find the back of the net with the go ahead goal.

The Bishop Lady Broncos defense was able to hold off the Tehachapi Warriors for the remainder of the game. The Lady Broncos advance to the quarterfinals of CIF playoffs with a home-field game against the Reedley Pirates on Thursday, February 15 at 6pm as of now.

The Bishop Lady Broncos want to thank the community for their support and especially Back Alley Bowl and Grill for hosting this home game team dinner. Back Alley Bowl and Grill donated hamburgers fries and salad to the girls soccer team. The food was incredible.

Coach Bill Dailey stated “the win was an entire team effort against a very fast and talented team. Many players stepped up and had one of their best games of the season”.

Head on out and support the Bishop lady Broncos this Thursday at John swab field for the quarterfinal CIF division 4 playoff game.

(Photo: Lady Broncos at Back Alley Bowl and Grill)