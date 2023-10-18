Inyo National Forest Welcomes New Tribal Relations Program Manager

Bishop, Calif., October 16, 2023 — Inyo National Forest announces its new Tribal Relations Program Manager, Wilfred Nabahe, who officially started his position earlier this May. With nearly twenty years of environmental management experience within tribal entities in both California and Arizona, Wilfred is looking forward to serving the people and public lands of which he is originally from.

“As a member of the Lone Paiute-Shoshone Tribe descending from the Western Shoshone/ Paiute/Mono people(s) I bring a unique perspective and knowledge of the area and of affected Tribes due to relationship building over the past couple of decades working for Tribes along with my previous federal agency work,” he said. “I look forward to improving our government-to-government relationship with Tribes.”

During his career, Wilfred served two terms as the Tribal Co-Chair of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 9’s Regional Tribal Operations Committee, was Chairman of the National Tribal Air Association, and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps where he attained the goal of becoming a special warfare operator with the elite 2nd Force Reconnaissance Company/FMFLANT (Fleet Marine Force Atlantic).

Wilfred also worked in Operations Management for the United Parcel Service, and administered tribal liaison work with the Nevada Bureau of Land Management’s Battle Mountain District, which comprises both the Mount Lewis Field and Tonopah Field Office.

“We are excited to welcome Wilfred to the forest,” said Forest Supervisor Lesley Yen. “All of us here are very much looking forward to strengthening our relationships with tribes to further the important work of stewarding their ancestral lands.”