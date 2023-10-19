ICSO Welcomes First-Ever Assistant Sheriff

On Monday, October 16, 2023. Sheriff Stephanie Rennie held a swearing in ceremony to appoint Lieutenant Tim Bachman as Inyo County Sheriff’s Office very first Assistant Sheriff! Assistant Sheriff Bachman has been employed with the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office for over 16 years and has held nearly every assignment within the department.

Assistant Sheriff Bachman is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and is slated to graduate in the spring of next year. Upon completion of the educational goal, he plans to continue to further his education and obtain a Masters degree.

When not devoting his time to educational goals and the vision of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Assistant Sheriff Bachman most enjoys spending time with his wife and their four children.