Reds Meadow Road to close September 18

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif., September 14, 2023 – Inyo National Forest will close Reds Meadow Road via Closure Order on the Mammoth Ranger District this coming Monday morning, September 18 to prepare the road for construction. Contractors must take several steps before construction starts, including the removal of trees, blasting rock, and staking by surveyors. This closure comes ahead of the regular winter seasonal closure, which will be determined based on weather conditions.

Reds Meadow Road is being reconstructed to greatly improve public access and traffic safety for all who visit the area, reduce likelihood of vehicular accidents and shorten emergency response times. The U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service appreciates your patience and understanding as the contractor works to reconstruct the road and stabilize the hillside over the next few years.

Weekday Full Closure : Monday – Friday, 24 hours a day starting September 18: Emergency and maintenance staff traffic allowed only. This schedule will continue until the weather-dependent seasonal winter closure. The road closure includes a 200-foot buffer zone on each side of the road, which includes the top portion of Starkweather Trail. Minaret Vista and the road leading to it will remain open. Trailhead Access: High, River and Shadow Creek Trails out of Agnew Meadows, Minaret Lake, JMT North & South of DEPO, Beck Lake, Fern Lake, and Fish Lake trailheads will not be accessible during the week. On September 7, reservations made on Recreation.gov were cancelled due to this reason. Thru-hikers not entering/exiting from Reds Meadow Road should not be affected, but those who are entering/exiting from the above listed trailheads during the week will not be able to resupply and must wait until the weekend.

Monday – Friday, 24 hours a day starting September 18: Weekends: road will be fully open. Please keep in mind the following stipulations: ESTA shuttle ceased operations on September 10. You may now drive your personal vehicle down into Reds Meadow to park there on the weekends until the regular winter seasonal closure begins (dependent on weather). This means overnight parking is only possible on Saturday nights. Resupplying for backpackers: You may exit Reds Meadow on the weekends to resupply. You may arrange for someone to resupply you on the weekends. If you already have your resupply mailed to Red’s Meadow Resort & Pack Station, please inquire with the Resort. Campgrounds: Devils Postpile National Monument campground will remain closed during construction. Forest Service campgrounds in Reds Meadow close on September 17.



To learn more about the reconstruction project, visit: For information on Devils Postpile National Monument: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/inyo/ visit-us/alerts-notices/reds- meadow-road-reconstruction www.nps.gov/depo/index.htm

“We would like to thank our visitors for their patience as we work diligently to begin the reconstruction of this damaged road to improve safety for all those who travel this beautiful and popular and corridor of the forest and National Monument,” said Mammoth District Ranger Fred Wong.