SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONTINUES THOROUGH PROBE OF RECENT HOMICIDE

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office continues to actively investigate the homicide of a local resident

whose body was recently found southeast of Independence.

Deputies responding to a report of a deceased individual discovered the body of 34-year-old

Independence resident Dorothy Erin McQueen’s on April 10 off of Mazourka Canyon Road. Since

then, investigators have been following numerous leads and a forensic autopsy was conducted.

While investigators understand that the public is anxious for additional details and updates, they

must also limit the amount of information they can release in order to protect the integrity of the

investigation.

“Unfortunately, at this time our office cannot release any additional information due to the sensitive

nature of the ongoing investigation,” Sheriff Stephanie Rennie said. “Our investigators, in

collaboration with investigators from the Inyo County District Attorney’s Office, are working diligently

and tirelessly to ensure a thorough and complete investigation is conducted.”

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office has also received vital assistance from the Mono County Sheriff’s

Office and California Department of Justice.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ms. McQueen and her close friends and loved

ones,” Rennie said, adding, “We at the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office understand the community’s

concerns and once we can release further information, we will do so expeditiously.”

Investigators have a dedicated phone line to receive tips from the public on this specific case.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators Team at (760) 878-0383 option 4.