ADVANCED AIR SUMMER FLIGHTS TO MAMMOTH LAKES FROM LOS ANGELES AND SAN DIEGO BEGINS JUNE 30TH

Hawthorne and Mammoth Lakes, CA (May 22, 2023) — Advanced Air, the Los Angeles-based public charter

airline, and Mammoth Lakes Tourism announced today that summer flights direct between Mammoth Lakes and

Southern California’s Los Angeles and San Diego will resume June 30th – September 4th.

Advanced Air will provide two semi-private flights a week (Fridays and Sundays) straight into the Mammoth

Yosemite Airport (MMH) from Hawthorne (HHR) in 55 minutes and Carlsbad (CLD) in 85 minutes. Travelers will fly

in and out of private terminals and avoid airport traffic, long security lines and TSA. Free shuttle service will continue

to be offered to/from the Hawthorne Municipal Airport for travelers arriving into LAX from an outside destination,

providing easy summer access to Mammoth Lakes from anywhere in the world.

“Two years ago, when we began offering direct, semi-private flights from Southern California to Mammoth, we knew

there would be a strong demand for an easy, convenient, and quick way to get to the mountains. The response and

utilization of our service has exceeded our expectations and been rewarding to witness,” said Levi Stockton,

Founder & President of Advanced Air. “Southern California has one of the most passionate Mammoth fanbases in

the world and we’re thrilled to partner with Mammoth Lakes Tourism to bring travelers to one of their favorite

summer destinations.”

“Summer in Mammoth Lakes is a phenomenal time to visit and with service via Advanced Air, we continue to

provide easy access to our most loyal audience, as well as a convenient way for our locals to travel for summer

vacations of their own” said Mammoth Lakes Tourism Executive Director, John Urdi.

This marks the second year that Advanced Air and Mammoth Lakes Tourism have provided direct flights between

Southern California and Mammoth Lakes. Upcoming summer events in Mammoth include the 4th of July Parade,

Bluesapalooza, Mammoth Wine Festival, Mammoth Rocks Music Festival, and Pedalpalooza.

To book tickets, please go to https://advancedairlines.com or call 1-800-393-7035.

For more information, follow

@advancedairlines on Instagram and Facebook.