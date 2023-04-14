Inyo County Sheriff’s Department – Homicide Investigation

On Monday, April 10, 2013, at about 3:11 p.m., Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Mazourka Canyon Road, east of Independence, CA, for the report of a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased female. Initial investigation identified the decedent as 34-year-old Independence resident Dorothy Erin McQueen.

Further investigation, including a forensic autopsy, has been completed.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at

(760) 878-0383 option #4.