ATTENTION OVER-SNOW VEHICLE (OSV) USERS

In the continuing effort to combat snow accumulation to our forest facilities, heavy equipment crews have dug out the first 800 feet of Deadman Creek Road from Highway 395 South in Crestview. This presents a major hazard for over-snow travelers who encounter this area, as the depth of snow to the ground is between 12 – 16 feet deep.

Snow poles have been erected with orange flagging tape to outline this area. We are working on improved signage to alert area users to the hazard. The cleared section of road is closed to the public by Mono County.

If you are snowmobiling west of Highway 395 between Mammoth Scenic Loop and Glass Creek Road, be sure to significantly slow your speed and be on the lookout for this area.

Please avoid this area until it no longer presents a hazard; which could be months.