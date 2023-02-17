Sandy Lund – 2023 Big Pine Civic Club “Citizen of the Year”

Sandy Lund was awarded the 2023 Big Pine Civic Club Citizen of the Year on Feb. 13. Sandy is certainly Ms. Big Pine. She gives her all and at least 10% more to everything she is involved in.

Sandy is Civic Club president, heads community activities like Highway clean up, Christmas tree lighting, Easter Egg hunt. She is

involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, selling Fire Department calendars, and being Mrs. Santa. The following comments were added to Sandy’s nomination: Sandy keeps Big Pine activities rolling; she is very involved in local events and does a lot to support the town; OMG! She’s always trying to bring the community

together; Sandy has been working to put Big Pine community together for the good of our future and always is willing to help those in need; Sandy has put her heart and soul into Big Pine Civic Club.

Congratulation to Sandy Lund!

After the presentation of the Citizen of the Year, Civic Club President Sandy opened the floor for chairmanship volunteers to the upcoming community Easter Egg Hunt, Shave Ice Booth, 4th of July community BBQ, and Christmas events. Please contact Sandy if you would like to be on any of these committees.

Lloyd Wilson from the Big Pine volunteer fire department and Inyo County Health director Marilyn Mann both discussed the effect Symon Ambulance ending services to the area will affect our

community. Inyo County Sheriff, Stephanie Rennie, gave a brief update on changes in the Sheriff department. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 457 was pleased to announce this year’s Girls State

delegates are Morgan Renard and Vanessa Miller.

8 delicious carrot cakes from a wide field of contests were judged by the audience at large with good humor. Kevin Carrunchio reclaimed his crown as the Best Carrot Cake baker, Eileen Burger took second

and Inyo County Sheriff Stephine Rennie third. The winners received a gift certificate from Carroll’s market and their choice of a wine stopper, bottle opener or wine opener made from the Big Pine Tree and bragging rights.

Next Big Pine Civic Club meeting will be Monday, March 13 at 6:00 in the Big Pine Town Hall.

(Photos: Citizen of the Year – Sandy Kund; Carrot Cake Winners)