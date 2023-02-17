Mary Booher Returns to Mono County Administrative Office

On February 9, 2023, Mary Booher, a former resident and valued employee of Mono County for more than 24 years, returned to

County service. Ms. Booher’s knowledge of County services, functions, and culture, combined with her lengthy experience in public administration, make her a welcome addition to the Mono

County team.

Ms. Booher worked in various positions during her 24 years with Mono County, gaining experience in administration, budget, finance, and various departmental functions, before moving on to leadership roles with both Sonoma and Napa Counties. She most recently retired as Assistant County Executive Officer from Napa County. After returning to the Eastern Sierra in 2020, she volunteered her time to assist in recovery efforts following the devastating Mountain

View Fire in northern Mono County.

“We are thrilled that Mary has agreed to return to Mono County during this transition period, and know that she will hit the ground running,” said Supervisor Rhonda Duggan, Chair of the Mono County Board of Supervisors. “Her long history with Mono County, and extensive experience in local government, make her an asset to any organization, and we are grateful for her support.”

Ms. Booher will be serving in the capacity of “Retired Annuitant – County Administrative Office, Special Projects.” Ms. Booher received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of

Nevada, Reno, her Bachelor of Science/Business Administration degree from Regis University in Denver, Colorado, and her Master of Public Administration from Golden Gate University in San

Francisco. Ms. Booher will be working part-time to adhere to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) rules of retired annuitants.