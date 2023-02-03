Inyo County Awards Community Project Grants

More than a dozen local non-profit groups have been awarded grants for various community projects and events throughout Inyo County.

The aid is being offered by the County of Inyo through its Community Project Sponsorship Program (CPSP). The Inyo County Board of Supervisors approved a total of $40,000 for competitive CPSP grants in calendar year 2023.

Each year, the competitive grants can be used to fund a variety of projects, programs or events. In general, the CPSP program is focused on helping local organizations promote activities and programs that bring visitors to the area, and supports events and programs that enhance the cultural and recreational quality

of life of the county’s residents.

This year, the County received a whopping 19 grant applications from 16 different organizations requesting a total of $126,950 – more than three times the amount of money available. An independent review panel determined that 2023 CPSP competitive grant funding should be distributed thusly (applications must

receive a score of at least 70/100 to be eligible):

• Amargosa Conservancy – $2,000 for a trailhead project near Tecopa

• Bishop Area Climbers Association – $2,500 for the Sky Pilot Project involving a guided Mt.

Whitney Trip for two area youth;

• Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau – $2,000 for “Fam” Tours to

familiarize local frontline hospitality providers with the region’s recreational, scenic, and

cultural assets;

• Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association – $2,000 for its Eastern Sierra Youth Outdoors

program that takes local teens on a six-day rock-climbing/backpacking adventure;

• Farm to Crag – $2,000 for a program that connects the climbing community with local

agriculture;

• Friends of the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair – $6,500 to hold another season of Friday Night

Markets in Bishop;

• Goodent – $2,500 toward the purchase of a stove for the Lone Pine Forum Theater, helping

facilitate year-round events and activities;

• Healthy Communities of Southern Inyo County – $1,000 for summer youth programs;

• Inyo County Search and Rescue – $4,000 for the Range of Light Trail Races that raises

funds for the volunteer organization;

• Lone Pine Museum of Film History – $3,000 for “Movies at the Museum;”

• Mule Days – $3,000 for digital marketing;

• Owens Valley Little League – $3,000 for equipment and fields maintenance;• Owens Lake Bird Festival – $3,500;

• Playhouse 395 – $3,000 for a spring musical production.

“The volunteer panel of community members responsible for reviewing and scoring the applications certainly had a daunting task, and we appreciate their careful and thorough consideration of each request,” said Board Chair Jennifer Roeser. “While it’s unfortunate the County could not fund every request this year, the citizen panel did a fantastic job. Thank you to everyone who applied.”

The next application period for CPSP Competitive Grants, for 2024, will be this fall. The CPSP program also includes Fishing Promotion, which funds four local fishing derbies and other promotional events during the Fishing Season, and Line Item Grants which fund well-established, ongoing promotional efforts or events such as the Wild Wild West Marathon in Lone Pine and the California High

School Rodeo Association State Finals in Bishop.