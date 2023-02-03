Bishop Lady Broncos Soccer Team Remains Undefeated

The Broncos started off slow until Alyssa Buchholz scored from a pass from Brooklyn Braaten. Shortly followed by a goal from Elizabeth Ellsworth when she received a deflexion off of the goalie. The first half ended with a score of 2 to 0 in favor of the Bishop Lady Broncos.

The Lady Broncos regrouped at halftime and came out swinging scoring a total of five goals in the second half led by senior JuliAnna Jackson who scored from a Brooklyn Braaten pass. Ellie Crall shortly followed up with an unassisted goal. JuliAnna Jackson then scored a banger of a goal in corner kick where she curved the ball directly into the back top corner of the net just over the hands of Cal City’s goalie. The fourth goal in the second half was scored by Jillian Veenker off of a rebound that was assisted by JuliAnna Jackson. The final goal of the second half was scored by Alyssa Buchholz assisted by JuliAnna Jackson.

The final score of the game was 7 to 0 in favor of the Lady Broncos, bringing the team’s record to 12 and 0 in league play.

Senior goalie Annabell Mojica made several great saves while senior center defenseman Zoe Dailey and senior left defenseman Kenia Gonzalez limited the shots on goal.

The team will be losing five seniors this year. To include Captain Zoe Dailey, Kenia Gonzalez, Captain JuliAnna Jackson, Annabell Mojica and Larissa Simpson.

Coach Bill Dailey stated it’s been a great pleasure to coach this team and all five seniors for the last three years. He looks forward to seeing what the future holds with next year‘s team and for the graduating seniors.

Congratulation senior class of 2023