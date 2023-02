The so-called Distraint Warrant reports a false outstanding tax debt owed to the county by the recipient; warns that “levying procedures will begin within 15 days of its receipt,” including threatening garnishment of wages and seizure of property; and, to avoid enforcement, advises people to call the number provided in the letter to pay the outstanding debt. THIS IS A SCAM. Scams Can be reported at the following link: https://www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds