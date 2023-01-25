NIHD Healthy Lifestyle Talk spotlights Infusion Therapy Services

Northern Inyo Healthcare District invites you to attend this Thursday’s Healthy Lifestyle Talk– Infusion Therapy Close to Home: Local access to management of chronic and acute illnesses. This virtual presentation is set to start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The talk brings together many of NIHD’s valued experts on the topic. Hosted by Infusion Unit Manager Tammy Andersen, RN BSN, this session will also feature NIHD Internal Medicine physician Dr. Anne K. Wakamiya, NIHD Oncology Patient Navigator Rosie Graves, and Acute-Subacute RN and Clinical Staff Educator Christy McIntire.

Infusion Therapy is an alternative to oral treatment, involving the administration of drugs directly into a patient’s veins. Historically, hospitals utilized infusion therapy during inpatient care.

Increasingly, hospitals are using infusion therapy in outpatient settings, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic dispensing monoclonal treatments.

NIHD opened its Infusion Center during the summer of 2015. The construction of a new pharmacy has required the center’s relocation to the Post Anesthesia Care Unit, just off NIHD’s Surgical Suite area. The unit remains fully staffed with supportive, knowledgeable, and

experienced registered nurses specializing in this type of therapy.

In addition to providing cancer treatment medications, NIHD’s Infusion team delivers antibiotics to fight infection, blood transfusions to fight anemia, arthritis medications to manage

inflammation and joint pain, and other blood-based treatments.

This educational presentation is part of NIHD’s ongoing Healthy Lifestyle Talk Series. The talks are open to the public and free of charge. NIHD will present the talk in two formats:

Broadcast LIVE onYouTube.com@NorthernInyoHealthcare. Please note that to participate in the Q&A session on YouTube, you will need to log into that service. It would be best to log into Zoom if you do not have a YouTube or Gmail account.

Presented live on Zoom. For connection information, please visit www.nih.org/events-calendar or check the blue banner at the top of www.nih.org.