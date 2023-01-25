Elderly Couple found Deceased in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – A elderly husband and wife from Las Vegas, Nevada were found dead in Death Valley National Park on January 13th, according to law enforcement officials.

Paul Fischer, 73, called the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had just killed his wife, Mary Fischer, 72. Mr. Fischer stated his intention to kill himself and told the 911 operator where to find them. Mr. Fischer left a note in their vehicle which explained that his wife was suffering from chronic health conditions.

Law enforcement officials from Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Coroner’s Office, National Park Service, California Highway Patrol and Bureau of Land Management responded to this incident.

If you are in crisis, contact 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, or go online to 988lifeline.org. Services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.