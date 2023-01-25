COVID-19 TEST-TO-TREAT & VACCINATION CLINIC SCHEDULE: February 2023

NOTE: Effective February 1, 2023, the Public Health Weekly Test-to-Treat Clinics will move from the Mono County Civic Center to the Sierra Wellness Center (181 Sierra Manor Road #4).

Mono County Public Health provides COVID-19 test-to-treat services and vaccination in Mono County. Pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccinations are requested through My Turn (myturn.ca.gov).

Mono County Public Health offers walk-in testing and test-to-treat services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Sierra Wellness Center (181 Sierra Manor Road #4) from 11am – 1pm (excluding holidays). For the rest of the county, Mono County Public Health offers pop-up testing at various times and locations throughout the month as detailed below. In addition, walk-in testing is available at the Bridgeport and Walker Paramedic Stations (upon Paramedic availability).

🔹 PUBLIC HEALTH WEEKLY TEST-TO-TREAT CLINICS

✔️ Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: Sierra Wellness Center (181 Sierra Manor Road #4; Mammoth Lakes); 11am – 1pm (excluding holidays: 02/20)

🔹 PUBLIC HEALTH POP-UP TEST-TO-TREAT AND VACCINATION CLINICS

✔️ 02/02/23 (Thursday): Bridgeport Memorial Hall (73 N. School Street); 10am – 2pm

✔️ 02/07//23 (Tuesday): Lee Vining Community Center (296 Mattly Avenue); 11am – 2pm

✔️ 02/09/23 (Thursday): Bridgeport Memorial Hall (73 N. School Street); 10am – 2pm

✔️ 02/14/23 (Tuesday): Walker Community Center (442 Mule Deer Road); 11am – 2pm

✔️ 02/16/23 (Thursday): Bridgeport Memorial Hall (73 N. School Street); 10am – 2pm

✔️ 02/16/23 (Thursday): Benton Community Center (58869 Hwy 120); 12:30pm – 2:30pm

✔️ 02/16/23 (Thursday): Chalfant Community Center (123 Valley Road); 3:30pm – 6:30pm

✔️ 02/21/23 (Tuesday): June Lake Community Center (90 W. Granite Avenue); 11am – 2pm

✔️ 02/23/23 (Thursday): Bridgeport Memorial Hall (73 N. School Street); 10am – 2pm

✔️ 02/28/23 (Tuesday): Crowley Lake (482 S. Landing Road); 11am – 2pm

All clinics are scheduled weather-permitting, and open to the public, regardless of insurance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. PCR testing is by appointment only. Individuals on the Hwy 6 corridor can call the Public Health Department at (760) 924-1830 to request testing.

Public Health Testing Pre-Registration: https://primary.health/

Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Pre-Registration: myturn.ca.gov