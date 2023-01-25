BLM and Inyo National Forest seek public input for off-highway vehicle grants

BISHOP, Calif., January 24, 2023 – The Bureau of Land Management Bishop Field Office and the Inyo National Forest want to hear your ideas on how to ensure off-highway vehicle trails are safe and well maintained on public lands throughout the Eastern Sierra at a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.

The public must register to participate in the virtual public meeting at: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_981P9JY6SUaRhZd9K7h0_w. Registrants will receive a link and phone numbers to join the meeting. Please contact the BLM or USFS for reasonable accommodations to participate.

“This public meeting will give off-highway vehicle users a chance to visit with BLM and Forest Service staff and discuss changes or improvements to enhance outdoor recreation,” said BLM Bishop Field Manager Sherri Lisius. “The BLM and Forest Service will use public feedback to prepare grant applications to the California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program for law enforcement, restoration, and ground operations and maintenance projects.”

The Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program supports well-managed off-highway vehicle recreation in California by distributing more than $30 million annually collected from gas tax, entrance fees and OHV sticker registrations. Cities, counties, districts, federal and state agencies, educational institutions, federally recognized Native American Tribes and non-profit entities can apply for funds to develop, maintain and restore trails; provide law enforcement; and offer safety and training for riders.

Preliminary applications must be submitted to OHMVR Division no later than March 6th and will be available on the OHMVR Division’s website at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov for additional public review and comment from March 7th-May 1st. The website will provide detailed instructions for accessing the preliminary applications and submitting comments. Public comments must be submitted to both the OHMVR Division and to the BLM Bishop Field Office or Inyo National Forest by May 1, 2023. Comments may also be emailed to the BLM at BLM_CA_Web_BI@blm.gov or to Adam Leidy at the Inyo National Forest at adam.leidy@usda.gov.