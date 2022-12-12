Sherri Lisius Named Manager of BLM Bishop Field Office

BISHOP, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management California announces the selection of Sherri Lisius as the Bishop Field Manager. Her career in public service and natural resources has spanned over 20 years and she has embraced the challenge of overseeing management of more than 750,000 acres of public land surface and approximately 2 million acres of subsurface mineral estate in the eastern Sierra region of central California.

“The Bishop Field office manages some of the most spectacular public lands in the country and I am really excited to take on this new role. It is a great honor to be able to work with the communities of the eastern Sierra, our partners, and the visitors to ensure these special places are available for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations,” Lisius says.

Sherri has a strong track record of leadership and fostering partnerships throughout the eastern Sierra Nevada region in various capacities as Assistant Field Manager, Wildlife Biologist, and Acting Field Manager. Highlights of her career include guiding the completion of the Alabama Hills National Scenic Area Management Plan and coordination of the Bi-State sage-grouse interagency effort. She has served in several detail assignments at the BLM Headquarters and in Oklahoma. Prior to working for the BLM, she worked as a Wildlife Biologist for the US Forest Service in both the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and the Tonto National Forest. She also worked at the National Park Service serving at Yosemite National Park and Sequoia/Kings Canyon National Park.

“We are fortunate to have Sherri’s experience, wisdom and collaborative leadership style as part of the BLM California,” says BLM Central California District Manager Chris Heppe. “Her extensive knowledge of natural resource management and community partnerships in the eastern Sierra will benefit BLM’s multiple-use and sustained yield mission in the Bishop Field Office.”

Lisius grew up in central Oregon, however, she has been a resident of the eastern Sierra for over 13 years. She holds a degree in Wildlife from Humboldt State University. When Sherri isn’t busy managing public lands, she can be found backpacking and enjoying public land throughout the west with her husband. Lisius succeeds Steve Nelson who retired in December 2021.