Mono County Board of Supervisors Appoints Wendilyn Grasseschi as Wildfire Mitigation Coordinator

MONO COUNTY, Calif. (December 07, 2022) – Yesterday, the Mono County Board of Supervisors appointed Wendilyn (Wendi) Grasseschi to serve as Mono County’s first Wildfire Mitigation

Coordinator. The Wildfire Mitigation Coordinator is tasked with organizing, coordinating, and assessing countywide activities related to wildfire mitigation. In this role, Ms. Grasseschi will

complete a comprehensive review of existing wildfire mitigation groups and their projects, and identify opportunities to improve partnerships, communication, and cooperation.

“Mono County is committed to ensuring the protection and safety of our residents and visitors,” said Bob Gardner, Chair of the Mono County Board of Supervisors. “We are grateful to have Wendi in this new role, where the protection of local lives and property from wildfire will be her top priority.”

The Wildfire Mitigation Coordinator role was created in response to the ongoing wildfire crisis in the Eastern Sierra, and the need to protect lives and property from wildfire harm, and to educate

the public on wildfire dangers and how to reduce them. Ms. Grasseschi will facilitate building relationships between community partners and county emergency response personnel. The

Wildfire Mitigation Coordinator reports to the Director of Emergency Management.

Ms. Grasseschi most recently served as a News Editor/Reporter for the Mammoth Times, covering both the Town of Mammoth Lakes and Mono County governments. Ms. Grasseschi has extensive fire and leadership experience, including serving as a Wilderness/Fire Crew Supervisor, Wildland Fire Crew Leader, Interagency Wildland “Hotshot” Firefighter, and a Wildland Firefighter. Ms. Grasseschi has a Bachelor of Science degree from Humboldt State University with a

concentration in Natural Resource Planning and Interpretation/Environmental Communication.