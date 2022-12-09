Mammoth Lakes Wins 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for “Best Ski Town”

Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (December 2, 2022) — Mammoth Lakes, California has won the honor of “Best Ski Town” in North America in the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest.

Mammoth Lakes is home to Mammoth Mountain and surrounded by the Eastern Sierra wilderness that Ansel Adams made famous. With a long history as a basecamp for adventurers, Mammoth Lakes has kept its laid-back charm as major investment over the last decade brought a host of new dining, lodging, air service and activity options that provide for an exceptionally well-rounded visitor experience. Not to mention, the local ski and snowboard season is one of the longest in the country, often extending to the Fourth of July.

Mammoth Lakes was one of 20 nominated North American mountain towns chosen by an expert panel which included a combination of editors from USA TODAY and 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors, and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. After four weeks of public voting, Mammoth Lakes came out on top, named the “Best Ski Town” of 2022. The top ten

included:

1. Mammoth Lakes

2. Banff

3. North Conway

4. Stowe

5. Banner Elk

6. Park City

7. Jackson Hole

8. Telluride

9. Aspen

10. Ketchum

“This impressive honor further reinforces Mammoth Lakes as the country’s premier mountain destination,” said John Urdi, Mammoth Lakes Tourism’s Executive Director. “With prime snow conditions extending well into the spring months, the world-famous Mammoth Mountain ski resort, miles of snowy terrain to explore, and endless family-friendly winter activities, Mammoth Lakes sets the standard for all mountain ski towns. Mammoth Lakes is accessible with air service from hundreds of cities across the country, making it easier than ever to access.”

Check visitmammoth.com for more information and to get started booking a Mammoth Lakes

vacation.

