Inyo County Swearing-In Ceremony Announced

The Inyo County Clerk/Recorder & Registrar of Voters Office would like to inform
the public that there will be a Swearing in Ceremony for the following elected
offices:
County Superintendent of Schools
Supervisor, 1st District
Supervisor, 3rd District
Assessor
Auditor
Coroner
County Clerk-Recorder
District Attorney
Public Administrator/Public Guardian
Sheriff
Treasurer-Tax Collector
on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at the Historic Courthouse Courtroom, top floor located at 168 N. Edwards St., Independence, CA. The public is welcome to attend. Please contact the Inyo County Clerk/Recorder & Registrar of Voters Office at 760-878-0220 with questions.