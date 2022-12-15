Inyo County Swearing-In Ceremony Announced

The Inyo County Clerk/Recorder & Registrar of Voters Office would like to inform

the public that there will be a Swearing in Ceremony for the following elected

offices:

County Superintendent of Schools

Supervisor, 1st District

Supervisor, 3rd District

Assessor

Auditor

Coroner

County Clerk-Recorder

District Attorney

Public Administrator/Public Guardian

Sheriff

Treasurer-Tax Collector

on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at the Historic Courthouse Courtroom, top floor located at 168 N. Edwards St., Independence, CA. The public is welcome to attend. Please contact the Inyo County Clerk/Recorder & Registrar of Voters Office at 760-878-0220 with questions.