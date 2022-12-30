Caltrans Completes Safety Project on US 395

MONO COUNTY — Caltrans announced today it has completed a project to improve safety on U.S. Highway 395 in Mono County. The $21.4 million project includes $13 million in federal funding for the construction phase.

Engineers identified this stretch of U.S. 395 for improvements that would increase traveler safety by addressing shoulder and median width, curve radius, stopping sight distance, and embankment slopes to meet newer state standards and specifications.

Construction on the North Sherwin Shoulders Project Construction began in April 2021 from 2.4 miles south of Lower Rock Creek Road to 0.3 miles north. From November 2021 to May 2022, construction paused while the project was in winter suspension.

This project widened the paved highway shoulders to 10 feet and improved sight distances around curves. Construction crews also:

· Installed retaining walls,

· Flattened soil slopes next to the highway,

· Replaced or installed guardrails,

· Upgraded drainage systems,

· Installed skip rumble strips between travel lanes and shoulders,

· Added a bicycle right turn pocket at U.S. 395 and Lower Rock Creek Road.

For more information, visit the District 9 Projects page: North Sherwin Shoulders Project | Caltrans.

