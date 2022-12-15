BUHS Lady Soccer Opens League with Big Win

Bishop Union High School lady varsity soccer team hosted the Fraser Mountain Falcons on Tuesday, December 13 for the first league game of the season.

The lady Broncos came out shooting. The first half ended with a score of 7 to 0 in favor of the Broncos. The second half the Broncos scored three additional points and ended the game with a score of 10 to 0. The Broncos defense were extremely strong only allowing two shots that we’re not on goal.

The offensive attack resulted in 10 goals and six assist.

Alyssa Buchholz had 3 goals and 2 assist, JuliAnna Jackson had 3 goals and 2 assist, Brooklyn Braaten had 2 goals 2 assist and Jillian Veenker scored her first 2 goals of her high school career.

Coach Bill Dailey says the team is coming together nicely.

The Bishop Lady Broncos would like to thank the Frazier Mountain Falcons for the great sportsmanship and friendly competition. And we wish them the best of luck during season.

This Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM, The Bishop Broncos girls varsity soccer team will host the Mammoth Huskies. Come out and support your varsity soccer boys and girls teams. The snack bar will be open with the sale of candies and hot chocolate. Proceeds will go to the Bishop Union HS soccer program.